Kansas State football’s 2022 recruiting class is up to four members after the commitment of Texas defensive back Colby McCalister on Sunday.
McCalister announced his commitment on Twitter.
“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love,” he wrote. “Thank you to my mom, grandparents and brothers for being my biggest supporters throughout this entire process.
Also, I’d like to thank all y trainers and coaches for setting me up for success. Thank you to (cornerbacks and assistant head coach Van) Malone, (head coach Chris) Klieman and the entire K-State football staff for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level!
“With that being said, I am 102% committed to Kansas State University!!”
It was a quick recruitment for the Wildcats: They offered McCalister last week. Six days later, he committed.
K-State was his first Power 5 offer, and the first player not from Kansas that the Wildcats have landed in the 2022 class. (K-State’s other 2022 commits are in-state prospects Silas Etter, Tyson Struber, and Sterling Lockett.)
A 5-foot-11, 178-pound defensive back, McCalister had seven pass breakups and 40-plus tackles last fall at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas.
McCalister is a two-star prospect according to Rivals. He has yet to receive a rating from 247Sports.
