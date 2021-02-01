Mateõ Rios Rodney-Rich was born Jan. 10 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. The boy weighed seven pounds and two ounces at birth. He was born to Deseray Rodney and Gage Rich of Manhattan. He has no siblings.
Mateõ's grandparents are Kelly Mann and Jonathan Ogle of Junction City, Thomas and Lisa Rodney of Saint George and Stacey Rich and Thomas McGuire of St Marys. His great-grandparents are Grant and Mary Olds of Junction City and Rex and Karen Worden of Saint George.
