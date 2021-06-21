Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is offering a Teen Pose Yoga class for Grades 6th through 12th. The class will be held this Friday, June 25th at 10:00am. Class location will be at the Yoga Shala East West JC studio, 616 N Washington St. There is no charge for this class, however registration is required by Thursday, June 24th. Visit or call the library at 785-238-4311. You can also email Kelly Liptak @ kellyl@jclib.org or Tori Parker @ victoriap@jclbi.org.
