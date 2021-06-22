The City of Junction City Fire Department will be continuing the process of hydrant testing during the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00PM Monday through Friday. The City hydrants will be tested to ensure they're operable and able to produce the required water pressure when needed to supply water for firefighting purposes.
Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it is impossible to know in advance just where or when exactly the testing will take place in any specific area.
Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.
This kind of testing not only ensures the protection of Junction City residents, it's also an evaluation indicator used by the Insurance Services Organization which rates cities according to the fire protection they offer. The recent Insurance Services Organization rating resulted in the elevation of the City of Junction City to a Class 3 protection rating, by maintaining a system of checks and maintenance on the City’s fire protection assets, your department is working to maintain and potentially lower the overall Insurance Services Organization’s current rating and with your assistance and patience we can do it.
The following streets will be the areas of the testing of hydrants for the City of Junction City.
The West Central Corridor of Junction City:
Madison Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street
Jackson Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street
Webster Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street
Clay Street Between 8th Street and 4th Street
Calhoun Street Between 7th Street and 4th Street
North Garfield Street Between 8th Street and Chestnut Street
South Garfield Street Between Spruce and Ash Street
Allen Drive
Lincoln School Drive
Parkside Circle
Parkview Drive
Eisenhower Drive Between 8th Street and Ash Street
West 5th Street
Miller Dr
Mcfarland Rd
Country Club LN
Country Club Terrace
West 8th to Spring Valley Road
Rimrock Drive
Bunker Hill Drive Between Garfield and Ash St
West Spruce
Bittersweet DR
Hawthorne Drive
Goldenrod Circle
Redbud Drive
Holly Lane
Tamerisk Drive
Columbine Dr
Woodland Circle
Caroline Avenue Between McFarland Road and Ash Street
Oakridge Drive
Stoneridge Drive
North Spring Valley Between 8th Street and Ash Street
Ponca Drive
Navajo Drive
Cheyenne Drive
Nottingham Drive
Arapahoe Court
Kiowa Court
Comanche Court
Sioux Street
Kaw Drive
Robinhood Drive
Guinevere Drive
Tall Grass Drive
Sunflower Court
Wheatland Drive
Kansas Avenue
Southwind Drive
