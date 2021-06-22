The City of Junction City Fire Department will be continuing the process of hydrant testing during the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00PM Monday through Friday. The City hydrants will be tested to ensure they're operable and able to produce the required water pressure when needed to supply water for firefighting purposes.

Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it is impossible to know in advance just where or when exactly the testing will take place in any specific area.

Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

This kind of testing not only ensures the protection of Junction City residents, it's also an evaluation indicator used by the Insurance Services Organization which rates cities according to the fire protection they offer. The recent Insurance Services Organization rating resulted in the elevation of the City of Junction City to a Class 3 protection rating, by maintaining a system of checks and maintenance on the City’s fire protection assets, your department is working to maintain and potentially lower the overall Insurance Services Organization’s current rating and with your assistance and patience we can do it.

The following streets will be the areas of the testing of hydrants for the City of Junction City.

The West Central Corridor of Junction City:

Madison Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street

Jackson Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street

Webster Street Between 8th Street and Ash Street

Clay Street Between 8th Street and 4th Street

Calhoun Street Between 7th Street and 4th Street

North Garfield Street Between 8th Street and Chestnut Street

South Garfield Street Between Spruce and Ash Street

Allen Drive

Lincoln School Drive

Parkside Circle

Parkview Drive

Eisenhower Drive Between 8th Street and Ash Street

West 5th Street

Miller Dr

Mcfarland Rd

Country Club LN

Country Club Terrace

West 8th to Spring Valley Road

Rimrock Drive

Bunker Hill Drive Between Garfield and Ash St

West Spruce

Bittersweet DR

Hawthorne Drive

Goldenrod Circle

Redbud Drive

Holly Lane

Tamerisk Drive

Columbine Dr

Woodland Circle

Caroline Avenue Between McFarland Road and Ash Street

Oakridge Drive

Stoneridge Drive

North Spring Valley Between 8th Street and Ash Street

Ponca Drive

Navajo Drive

Cheyenne Drive

Nottingham Drive

Arapahoe Court

Kiowa Court

Comanche Court

Sioux Street

Kaw Drive

Robinhood Drive

Guinevere Drive

Tall Grass Drive

Sunflower Court

Wheatland Drive

Kansas Avenue

Southwind Drive

