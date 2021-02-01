MANHATTAN—A virtual meeting of the minds.
Organizers and participants of this year’s Kansas Natural Resources Conference were glad the event could continue through digital means, as scientists and graduate students converged to share the latest research across multiple areas of state conservation.
Libby Albers, assistant director of the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams, said it was late summer of last year when her group realized they needed to make a decision on whether to hold the conference online or cancel the event.
“500 people together in a hotel was not going to work out,” Albers said.
The event, which spanned from Wednesday to Friday, has been held for 14 years and was moved to Manhattan for a larger hotel and conference room space. Albers said the conference just keeps growing, so the organizing committee sent a survey to previous attendees wanting to know their preferences between canceling the event or holding it virtually. She said people overwhelmingly asked to continue the event in some form.
“We really pulled the trigger in late fall and started working to find the correct platform that would provide the services we needed,” Albers said.
For 2021, participants shared their information virtually through posters in five-minute presentations, followed by a question-and-answer session. The theme for this year’s conference focused on changes in how conservation agencies communicate their goals and objectives. Albers said organizers wanted to start the conversation on how the work of conservation groups has adapted in the last 12 months, and how those groups talk about those changes with the people they serve.
“It’s about how people interact with the outdoors, how we communicate our work, and if any of our priorities have changed based on world issues,” Albers said.
For Jeff Koch, fisheries research supervisor for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the changes stemmed directly from the pandemic itself. Koch said he has been working from home since the start of the pandemic, so he began a new project compiling data on the use of sauger in Kansas.
“Sauger is a native fish, it’s a cousin to the walleye,” Koch said. “Sauger are generally a smaller species; they seem to tolerate some of our environmental conditions a little better.”
Koch’s project involved cataloguing historic data on sauger population in the state and comparing it to the population of walleye in Kansas reservoirs. His presentation was based on his findings as he compared the two fish in terms of abundance and how they handle Kansas’ environmental extremes.
“Sauger are more of a river species, whereas walleye are more native to large natural lakes,” Koch said. “Sauger evolved in river systems over time, so they are more tolerant of dirty or turbid waters, and more tolerant of higher temperatures in summer.”
Koch said it took him a couple of weeks to prepare his presentation for the conference, and that he was not quite sure what to expect.
“Usually we get together and there can be 40-50 people sitting, listening to a 20-minute talk,” Koch said. “Now it’s a five-minute abbreviated poster session.”
Koch said this was his 12th conference since he moved to Kansas, and that other conservation conferences are being held virtually this year. He said he appreciates face-to-face interaction a little more since the pandemic began.
“A lot of the people you would see at an event like this you haven’t seen in a year,” Koch said.
Jacob Miller has presented at several conferences in the past, but this was his first time presenting at KNRC. A K-State doctorate student in sociology and part of the interdisciplinary Rural Resource Resiliency program, Miller is studying the relationship between agricultural practices and community wellbeing.
He said his research has netted largely conclusive results, showing an unbalanced relationship between the size of a farm operation and the local welfare of a rural population. Miller said once he expands his research from 86 Kansas counties to include hundreds more across the United States, he would love to present his data to rural economic development committees in the state Legislature.
“This topic, especially in Kansas, doesn’t really get a lot of pull,” Miller said. “It’s a less popular discussion point.”
Christine Brodsky, assistant professor of biology at Pittsburg State University, said this was her fourth KNRC event. Her presentation featured the work of herself and her student, Caleb Durbin, as they attempted to document a threatened species of spotted skunk in southeast Kansas. She said they spent over 1,000 nights watching their humane traps but did not find any spotted skunks.
“However, we did detect 17 other mammal species,” Brodsky said. “Even though the spotted skunk eluded us, that does not mean that they are not present in this area.”
Brodsky said the KNRC is an excellent way to maintain and build new connections with natural resource professionals across the state. Ashley Messier, a graduate assistant in the horticulture and natural resources department at K-State, has been working for two years on a project intended to better understand the nesting habits of lesser prairie chickens. She said she has been using satellite imagery to scan a broad area for any patterns in prairie chicken nesting areas, and later analyzing those images through a special metric which places a monetary amount on how green a particular patch of land is.
“Prairie chickens need a lot of dead residual grass cover, but they also do need some new vegetation as well,” Messier said. “Based on my research, that metric alone does not really predict nest site selection.”
Messier said this research is part of her thesis, so the findings in her presentation are preliminary, and more factors will be added to future analyses. She said this was her first time presenting at the conference, although she has attended it before.
“I’m a little nervous, but really excited to share these findings with other people in the field,” Messier said prior to the presentation.
Messier said she appreciated the organizing committee taking the safety of the presenters into consideration by moving it online. Emily Nottingham, a graduate student in the K-State biological systems engineering program, said she wished she had been to previous conferences to know how it works in-person instead of virtually.
“This is my first time in the conference; I’m getting a different perspective,” Nottingham said. “I think in ways (virtual) is good because it gives you more flexibility with your time, you can Zoom in to the sessions you’re interested in, even though you kind of miss out on networking.”
Nottingham’s research focused on the moisture content of soil through the changing seasons to improve farming, reservoir management, and climate models. She said she had to change the way she presented her information to make it easier to digest from a computer screen.
“With it being in person it’s more open to random questions and discussion, so maybe there is less preparation in the actual speech I give,” Nottingham said. “Whereas in the virtual conference, I have to prepare an actual speech instead of just winging it. ... I feel more prepared.”
