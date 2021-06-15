You have to hand it to the folks at Lay’s — they keep coming up with new flavors of potato chips that we want to try. The crispy taco flavor has recently been rereleased and is vaguely reminiscent of a beef taco. It should appeal to anyone (which is to say me) whose adolescence was spent eating basically nothing but taco-flavored Doritos. One bite and the old addiction is back.
Size: 7 3/4 ounces
Prize: $3.79
Available: Grocery stores, convenience stores, big box stores
