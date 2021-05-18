Coffee-flavored food items are usually very hit or miss. But we have found the cookie that has accomplished the absolute best coffee flavoring I have ever tasted in my life. Pepperidge Farms Caramel Macchiato flavored Milano cookies are downright incredible. First bite, it’s like you just took a sip of caramel-flavored coffee instead of snacking on a cookie. Second bite, you taste the classic dark chocolate. And it is heavenly. The two mix together perfectly and leave you begging for the other 14 that come in the pack. Sweet, crunchy goodness awaits. The only complaint I have is about the crumbs left on my shirt after devouring the entire package.
Price: $3.89
Size: 7 ounces
Available: Target, Walmart, some grocery stores.
