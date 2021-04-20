Reese’s took its beloved chocolate peanut butter cup and nearly doubled it with its “Big Cup,” which is a dream come true for Reese’s connoisseurs. In addition to the cups being bigger, pretzels were also added to the peanut butter mix, producing a savory and sweet combination in a single package. This snack was pretty filling, so you will feel satisfied eating one cup rather than a couple of regular-sized candies.
Size: 1.3 ounces
Price: $1
Available: Grocery stores
