Soft pretzels dipped into hot cheese are one of the most blissful snack combinations. Now the folks at Snyder’s do the hard part for you (not that it was ever hard) by sandwiching cheddar cheese spread between two small-but-buttery hard-pretzels. It makes an unexpectedly satisfying snack. And blissful? Yeah, sort of.
Size: 8 ounces
Price: $3.69
Available: Target, Walmart, some grocery stores
