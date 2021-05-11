We love pistachios. Everyone loves pistachios, more or less. But sometimes shelled pistachios can taste a little dull, a bit flat. What they need is salt, and plenty of it. The folks at Wonderful Pistachios have satisfyingly addressed this problem by giving their nuts a bright, sour-salty boost from a dash of vinegar and sea salt. And shelled pistachios will never be dull again.
Size: 5.5 ounces
Price: $6.94
Available: Grocery stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.