Episcopal church community meal
The Episcopal Church of the Covenant will host its usual weekly free meal for the community starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the church at Fourth and Adams Streets.
Methodist Meal
The First United Methodist Church of Junction City will host a weekly meal from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone Wednesday night. The meal is free and open to the community. The church is seeking volunteers and donations for its Wednesday night meals.
United Way Potato Bar
The United Way of Junction City/Geary County will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day potato bar fundraiser from from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at 314 N. Adams St. The cost is $6 per potato including toppings such as butter, chili, shredded cheese, sour cream and broccoli. The meal also comes with a bottle of water. All meals will be to-go due to COVID-19 safety measures. Delivery is also an option. Call ahead at 785-238-2117 to reserve multiple meals. All proceeds go to the local United Way.
Blood Drive
A Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday in the gym at the Junction City Municipal Building at 700 N. Jefferson St. People can sign up in advance using their Red Cross blood donor apps or come as walk-ins.
Breaking Bread of JC
Breaking Bread of JC will host its usual Friday night community meal from 5 until 7 p.m. March 5 or until the food runs out at the 12th St. Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. The meal is drive thru only due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Luck be a Reader
In the month of March, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold a reading program for grownups. Adult library patrons are invited to hunt for leprechauns inside their fiction, nonfiction and audiobooks. Patrons who find a leprechaun can turn it in at the front desk to receive a prize.
Just Like Grandma Made
Every Wednesday in March, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold a DIY video series on Facebook teaching people to make cleaning products from the Great Depression and offering a history lesson on the side. People can learn to make their own inexpensive and nontoxic cleaning and laundry products of the sort their grandparents and great grandparents might have made. People who would rather not use Facebook can still access this information by stopping by the circulation desk at the library and asking for the list of recipes.
Easter Trail of Treats
March 27 from 1 until 3 p.m., children can take part in a drive-thru Easter egg hunt. The event will take place in the parking lots at Ninth and Washington Streets and Sixth and Jefferson Streets. Businesses that wish to participate in the event can contact the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce at 785-762-2632.
Spring Fling
From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. April 3 in South Park on Walnut Street in Ogden, a spring fling event will take place. There will be vendors, music provided by a DJ, a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, and performances by Free Way CJ and Island Breeze. For more info, people can contact Dyeshia Moore at 912-321-8795 or, to take part in the talent segment of the event, contact Nybora at 708-600-3434. The event is being held by Elite Business Owners of JC.
St. Xavier Open House
Families of prospective students of children in K-12 who are considering going to St. Xavier Catholic School are invited to take part in an open house from 6:30 until 8 p.m. April 12 at the school. The evening will include dinner, a meet and greet with staff members, a question and answer session and a tour of the campus. People are asked to RSVP to Principal Shawn Augustine by April 5 by emailing principal@saintxrams.org or calling 785-238-2841.
Free yoga event
The yoga teacher trainees of Yoga Shala East West studio are presenting a “Breath Awareness Workshop” starting at 10:30 a.m. May 2 at Acorn Resorts in Milford. This free event features a one-hour workshop consisting of three booths of different breathing techniques — calm, energy and kids. For more information, check Yoga Shala East West & Acorn Resort’s Facebook Event page.
