Back to school vaccines, hepatitis a vaccine, covid-19 testing and covid-19 vaccine
No Appointment Needed
- • Geary County Food Pantry
- o 136 West 3rd Street, Junction City
- o 9:00am to 11 :OOam
- • Green Park Apartments
- o 1439 North Calhoun, Junction City
- o 11:30am to 3:00pm
- June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28
- Free COVID-19 testing results available in about 15 minutes
- Free back-to-school vaccine for those who qualify, free COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccine available
- Completely free! We do not need your insurance information or any payment.
