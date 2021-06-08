Sheriff Town Hall
We will once again be holding Town Hall meeting in different townships throughout Geary County starting next Wednesday June 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Geary County 4H/Senior Citizen’s Center located at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd.
The Pilot Club
The Pilot Club of Junction City will hold A Fundraiser Yard Sale at Karen Jameson’s State Farm Parking lot at 206 E Ash St., Junction City on Saturday, June 12th, from 7 am — 11 am. The money raised will stay and support the community, such as donating to the Public library for their Summer reading program , Pick Me Ups (gift bags, cards, etc.), and the Pawnee Mental Health Summer Camp.
