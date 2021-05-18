Even though making sandwiches usually does not involve any cooking, that doesn’t mean layering flavors and selecting quality meats and cheeses involves any less intuition and skill. One of the most popular styles of sandwiches goes by many names, and what you call the sandwich may let others know which part of the country you call home.
Each May, people pay homage to the “hoagie,” which is the name that people from Philadelphia and southern New Jersey bestow on a long, cold-cut sandwich. But these sandwiches can be enjoyed any time of year. There are many theories surrounding the origin of this sandwich’s name, which is known as a submarine, grinder, hero, or torpedo in other regions. According to the food resource TheKitchn, this sandwich got its name from Italian immigrants who worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, which was once known as Hog Island. Workers were known as “hoggies,” which eventually became “hoagies.” The name soon was extended to the sandwiches these workers frequently ate.
Anyone can craft a delicious sandwich at home. Enjoy this “Classic Italian Sub (Hoagie)” recipe, courtesy of Boar’s Head®.
Classic Italian Sub (Hoagie)
Serves 1
1 French baguette half, sliced lengthwise
2 tablespoons Boar’s Head® Deli Dressing (or oil and vinegar to taste)
2 leaves leaf lettuce
6 slices tomato, thinly sliced
1/4 cup red onion rings, thinly sliced
4 slices sandwich style pepperoni
4 slices hot uncured capocollo
4 slices Genoa salami
2 slices picante provolone cheese, sliced in half
Place opened roll onto a work surface. Drizzle dressing onto the bottom half of the roll. Then top with lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoni, capocollo, Genoa, and cheese. Crown with the top roll.
