The City of Junction City will begin installation of their new City-Wide Automated Metering infrastructure (AMI) system Monday, May 11, 2020. The City has contracted with a third party to execute the installation of these meters. VEPO Metering will perform these upgrades to the water meter reading system. This upgrade is expected to begin with Cycle 1 utility accounts. Cycle 1 is for those individuals located south of Sixth Street or having an account number beginning with the digits of 01-12. Please note that is a mandatory upgrade program, but the process should be quick and easy. It is expected to take no more than one hour, and the water will be disrupted for 15-20 minutes. The City appreciates your support and cooperation with this important project. This project will provide the City and residents with a significantly improved metering system that will greatly improve meter accuracy, monitor leaks, reduce the need for estimated billing, increase customer service, and provide savings to you and the City. Please watch their website for updates on this project, as they become available. https://www.junctioncity-ks.gov/
