The Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Monday, April 12th. It was the clubs first in-person meeting since December and the energy was high to be back together.
The meeting started with the club answering roll call with “What’s your favorite sport?”. The club’s song leaders, Addi and Maddi Sederlin, led the club in singing Old McDonald Had A Farm.
Gracie Erichsen gave a program talk about succulents. She showed the club her succulent garden pot. Gracie told the club about each plant that she has in her succulent garden. She spoke to the club about the aloe vera plant and how it is used medicinally. Gracie told the club a fun fact about the aloe plant; she explained that Cleopatra claimed it as her beauty secret. Gracie had many other succulent plants that she shared their names, climates, care, and characteristic of. Succulents are very popular, and the club learned a lot of useful information about them.
The next Clarks Creek meeting will be held on May 10th at 7pm.
