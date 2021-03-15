The Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their monthly meeting Monday, March 8th via zoom. The club answered roll call with “What are your plans for spring break?”. The club was again congratulated by leaders Amy Blockcolsky and Noelle Olson for their great job earning purple ribbon at 4-H Day for their model meeting. Unfortunately, Clark Creek will not be able to attend Regional 4-H Day but wishes the best for those participating this year.
The club song leaders, Addi and Maddi Sederlin, played the song I’m A Little Leprechaun to show St. Patrick’s Day spirit for the upcoming holiday.
Clarks Creek Leader, Noelle Olson, gave another communication project talk. This talk discussed how there is a difference when writing formal letters vs. friendly letters. This is always helpful to 4-Hers because of the many thank you letters that get written.
Clarks Creek would like to wish everyone a happy Saint Patrick’s Day and safe spring break. The next Clarks Creek meeting will be held on April 12th at 7pm.
