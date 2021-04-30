JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker on April 28 was Geary County Commissioner, Trish Giordano. She shared that she “has two goals. One is to hire a financial coordinator and the other is to get the Geary County Hospital financially back on track.”
Geary County is the second smallest county in the state, but taxpayers pay a higher rate than other larger counties.” She also told club members that a financial coordinator, someone who is trained to work with county budgets and finances needs to be hired. “Our departments in the county do not even have electronic access to their accounts.” Trish also stated that the three commissioners pass a book with a collection of bills and receipts from one to another to monitor the money paid out and received.” Line-item electronic summaries are not available. She also shared that there currently is a need to have a five-to-ten-year capital improvement plan and more collaboration between the school district and city.
The Geary County Hospital, which is a county hospital has come a long way to financially improve. “this is where a finance coordinator could have seen some red flags” prior to the financial difficulties faced at the hospital. “A community cannot be without a hospital.”
Commissioner Giordano is excited about the “New JCHS and what that will mean for students and our community, the Downtown Revitalization and twelve new houses built at Milford. There may even be twelve more going up soon.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday with a gathering at 6:30 AM and meeting at 6:50 AM. Anyone interested in the work of the club and attend for the first time will receive free breakfast items. The meetings are held at the Hampton Inn at 1039 S. Washington Street in Junction City.
