Junction City Union Staff
According to the Geary County Health Department, the community is down to 13 active cases of COVID-19.
The health department lists 1502 recovered cases of the virus and 1534 total cases of the virus in the community since the start of the pandemic in spring of last year. Total numbers of active cases underwent a shift last week, with one new case being listed March 4 and five new recoveries being noted by the health department.
The unofficial death count remains steady at a total of 25. At this time, two community members remain hospitalized.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists different overall COVID-19 case totals for Geary County. The KDHE’s website lists Geary County as having a total of 3,063 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, a difference of 1,529.
According to the health department, this difference owes to the fact that the health department does not track Fort Riley’s numbers on the Geary County side of the line.
The difference is accounted for by Fort Riley COVID-19 cases in Geary County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.