COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more and more available in the community to people who want them.
People who are homebound can arrange an appointment for people who are unable to travel to a vaccination site to be vaccinated. For more information, call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
People who want to be vaccinated can also call Konza Prairie Community Health Center 785-238-4711 to learn about vaccine availability.
Geary Community Hospital is delivering vaccines to walk-in patients through Alpha Care on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 9 until 11:30 a.m., as of April 30.
Area pharmacies have also begun administering vaccinations.
Active cases of COVID-19 have remained largely steady, ending last week with 15 cases of the virus in the community, according to the health department.
In total last week, 13 new cases of the virus were diagnosed and 11 cases of the virus were newly listed as recovered.
Two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of the most recent update.
The unofficial death count still remains at 26.
In total, according to the health department, the Geary County community has had a total of 1,617 cases of the virus. Of these, 1,572 are listed as recovered from their illness.
This is different from the totals listed for Geary County by the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
The KDHE lists COVID-19 numbers for the entire state on its website here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas on a map with numbers broken down by county. The KDHE lists Geary County’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic as 3,366, a difference of 1,749. This gap has grown by 47 since last week, when the difference between the two counts was 1,702.
This difference has been attributed to the health department not receiving Fort Riley numbers while the KDHE receives numbers from Geary County as a whole, including Fort Riley.
