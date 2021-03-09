A maple syrup glaze and sliced almonds give extra flavor and crunch to chicken breasts. Hot pepper jelly adds zing to sautéed corn and lima beans. It’s made in minutes in the microwave.
Helpful Hints:
— Walnuts, pistachios or pecans can be substituted for sliced almonds.
— Any type of hot pepper jelly can be used.
Countdown:
— Place succotash in microwave.
— While succotash cooks, make chicken dish.
Shopping List:
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle maple syrup, 1 small package sliced almonds, 1 jar hot pepper jelly, 1 package frozen corn kernels and 1 package frozen lima beans.
Staples: canola oil, vegetable oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
ALMOND-MAPLE CHICKEN
Recipe by Linda
Gassenheimer
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon canola oil
Vegetable oil spray
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
Remove visible fat from chicken. Mix maple syrup and canola oil together. Heat a nonstick skillet, just big enough to hold chicken in one layer, over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add chicken, cover with a lid. Saute 5 minutes. Turn and sauté, covered, 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Remove skillet from heat and pour maple syrup mixture over chicken. Turn chicken over in the sauce and divide between two dinner plates. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Sprinkle almonds on top. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 470 calories, 25 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 14 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 15 g sugars, 85 mg sodium, 780 mg potassium, 470 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/Food Choices: 1 other carbohydrate, 6 lean protein, 3 fat
HOT PEPPER SUCCOTASH
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons hot
pepper jelly
3/4 cup frozen corn kernels
3/4 cup frozen lima beans
Place all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a plate or plastic wrap. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Toss well. Makes 2 servings.
Stovetop method: Place hot pepper jelly, corn and lima beans in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute 3 minutes. The vegetables only need to be warmed through. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 180 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugars, 40 mg sodium, 400 mg potassium, 100 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.