Women spend considerably more time each day than men engaging in various household activities. According to the 2019 “American Time Use Survey” from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, women spend an average of 2.16 hours each day on household activities, while men spend an average of 1.39 hours on such pursuits. The survey identifies household activities as housework such as interior cleaning and laundry, but also other activities such as managing the household’s finances and preparing food. Women also spend roughly twice as much time as men caring for and helping household members. Such figures may reflect gender roles that date back several decades if not longer, even though family situations have long since changed as more and more women have entered and remained in the workforce. For instance, the BLS survey found that, in 2019, men spent an average of 7.96 hours per day working, while women spent 7.15 hours per day working. Such figures support the notion that many households can share household activities more equitably between spouses.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheesecake restaurant scheduled to open in Grandview Plaza
- USD 475 may trade old JCHS site to city in exchange for land
- JCPD enters into agreement with Fort Riley
- Junction City High School students tour new high school
- UPDATE: Coffeyville investigation confirmed as homicide
- JCHS student headed to Yale
- Marjorie Lou Ingmire
- Police Log 4-27-2021
- Junction City High School student accepted into U.S. Air Force Academy
- Desmond Evan Wilkinson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.