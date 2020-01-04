Sunday - Home Style Chicken - All Day $9.99
Monday - Chicken & Dressing Starts at 11:00 am • Grilled Country Porkchops Served after 4:00 pm
Tuesday - Homemade Meatloaf Starts at 11:00 am • Lemon Pepper Grilled Rainbow Trout Served after 4:00 pm
Thursday - Lunch & Dinner Turkey & Dressing
Friday - Fried Fish - All Day $9.99
Saturday - Southern Fried Chicken - $9.99
Catering Available 785.762.5567
Monday thru Thursday Lunch Specials from
11 am till it’s gone - $5.99
Food with Care
For us, one of the things that Pleasing People means is preparing each and every one of our menu items with the highest care.
Our recipe for making your meal a success?
Quite simple, really. It starts with quality food served with care. Offering warm welcomes and friendly service. It takes a dedication to pleasing people and treating our guests and staff like family.
Maybe that’s why, for over 45 years, millions of folks have trusted Cracker Barrel as a home-away-from-home where they can get a warm, comforting meal. It’s a trust we take seriously and couldn’t be more grateful for.
And it’s a trust we’ve earned as a homegrown business dedicated to treating our guests to the very best – delicious, hand-prepared fare that’s sourced with love and served with a smile.
