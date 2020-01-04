The Cove at Acorns Resort
Spectacular views with great food and drinks make the Cove Bar and Grill your lakeside destination for relaxation and fun .
Located at Farnum Creek on Milford Lake, access by boat or car adds to the uniqueness of this one-of-a-kind restaurant. The Cove provides on-the-water boat docks for guest arriving by water and is located next to Hwy 77 for those driving.
With a large outdoor patio area, this is the perfect place to meet your friends or family for lunch, dinner or drinks.
Daily Specials
Tuesday - $2.00 OFF All Tacos Open 4 to 9 pm
Wednesday - Kids Eat Free w/ purchase of Adult Meal Open 4 to 9 pm
Thursday - Fajita Night Chicken $12 Steak $15 Open 4 to 9 pm
Friday - Crab Legs $22 Open 11 am to 10 pm
Sunday - Bloody Mary Bar Open 11-9 pm Open 11 am to 9 pm
