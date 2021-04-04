On Sunday morning, in churches across the world, people will be proclaiming The Lord is Risen!
At the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, our Easter Sunday worship will include the reading of Psalm 118, verses 1-2 and 14-24.
1 Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good;
his mercy endures for ever.
2 Let Israel now proclaim,
“His mercy endures for ever.”
14 The LORD is my strength and my song,
and he has become my salvation.
15 There is a sound of exultation and victory
in the tents of the righteous:
16 “The right hand of the LORD has triumphed!
the right hand of the LORD is exalted!
the right hand of the LORD has triumphed!”
17 I shall not die, but live,
and declare the works of the LORD.
18 The LORD has punished me sorely,
but he did not hand me over to death.
19 Open for me the gates of righteousness;
I will enter them;
I will offer thanks to the LORD.
20 “This is the gate of the LORD;
he who is righteous may enter.”
21 I will give thanks to you, for you answered me
and have become my salvation.
22 The same stone which the builders rejected
has become the chief cornerstone.
23 This is the LORD’s doing,
and it is marvelous in our eyes.
24 On this day the LORD has acted;
we will rejoice and be glad in it.
Psalm 118 is the last of a group of psalms known as “the Egyptian Hallel” songs (Psalms 113-118). These joyous psalms were used annually as part of the Passover observance. They are rooted in the themes of deliverance from bondage, exile, and death.
The psalm seems to have been written with Jesus in mind, doesn’t it? Of course this isn’t the case. It is not at all surprising, however why the writers of the New Testament felt the psalm captured the passion and resurrection of Jesus. For example, verse 22 of the psalm -
The stone which the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone
is also found in the Gospel of Matthew, the Book of Acts, and 1 Peter.
The words of the psalm are full of exuberance and joy, including life, triumph, rejoice, and salvation. The tone of the psalm makes me think of what Mary must have been feeling when she recognizes the risen Lord at the tomb and runs to tell the others. I can just imagine how she, breathless from running and excitement, yells to the others that she has seen the Christ.
16 “The right hand of the LORD has triumphed!
the right hand of the LORD is exalted!
the right hand of the LORD has triumphed!”
And in this stanza is the very essence of Easter for us! We have seen the light and the Lord has triumphed! And wherever life takes us, we have the sacred assurance that we will always see the light and the Lord will always triumph! As our brother St. Paul tells us in Romans 8:
For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.
This is why Jesus died for us…
