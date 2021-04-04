The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge of the Episcopal Church of the Covenant. The church, located at 4th and Adams, is the oldest church in Junction City, founded in 1859. All members of the community are invited to Covenant’s Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. In-person and on-line Facebook Live services at the parish are 9 a.m. Sunday and Noon Wednesday.