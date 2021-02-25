Mickey Fornaro-Dean, Junction City/Geary County Economic Development Director, was the guest speaker at the February 24th meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club at the Hampton Inn. Her presentation fit well with one the statements in The Optimist Creed: “Be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.”
“Junction City has assets that other communities do not. Some of those assets include a proximity to Interstate 70; a class 1 railroad and short link railroad; talent (including diversity, active duty and retired soldiers from Fort Riley)and available land.” Mrs. Fornaro-Dean was clear when she said: “We need to stop comparing ourselves to Manhattan”. Each community has its assets and uniqueness.
She went on to state that when she came to interview for her current position, she interviewed 48 people. Mickey asked them: “What is the greatest threat (to progress/growth) in Junction City?” Of the 48 respondents, 45 stated that “it is us”. As the cartoon character Pogo states: “We have met the enemy and it is us.”
Mickey told the story about Greenville, South Carolina, which was a “sleepy” textile town. The mayor and community leaders didn’t want their town to become a “Dead, sleepy, southern town”, but wanted to revitalize it. The community worked together and is now a “top 10 most livable community” filled with businesses. For example, the car manufacturer, BMW, is now located there and builds more cars than the BMW factory in Germany. Michelin also has a plant in Greenville. “It takes 25 or more years to develop an economic base through networking” and positive promotion of a community. “There are so many variables that are in play when a company makes a decision about where to locate. Some of those include location; skills and talent of the people/workers; transportation and even the influence of a spouse. A company’s executive may decide to pull out their interest in a location, just because the spouse wants to live in a larger community.”
“I am passionate about Junction City/Geary County, she stated. However, Mickey reminded Club members that it is important for all of us to share positives about our community and work together with others to improve the economic development in our area.” Another phrase from The Optimist Creed that applies here is: “Give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.”
