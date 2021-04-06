ABILENE—After COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 Eisenhower Marathon, runners are signing up for the marathon's return in 2021.
There will be changes for this year's run as the date has moved to May 1st in Abilene instead of the first Saturday in April.
New event director Steve Cathey is excited for the event to return and looks forward to all marathons and 5K and 10K runners coming back to Abilene.
Tim Mosbacher of Missoula, Montanna is the defending champion with a time of 2:48.07 from 2019. Crowd favorite Katie Kramer of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma returned in 2019 to once again claim the women's title with a time of 3:23.14.
Six time Eisenhower Marathon champion Daniel Craig of Gypsum finished second in the 2019 run with a time of 2:50.58.
Abilene's marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Runners from all over the country have been coming to Abilene since it was started by June DeWeese and her family.
For registration and more information contact Steve Cathey at (785) 280-0705 or scathey79@yahoo.com.
