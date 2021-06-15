TOPEKA—Eastern Kansas and western Missouri are facing a “blood emergency,” the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City announced Wednesday.
That Kansas City, Mo.-based nonprofit organization asked the public to donate blood to help replenish its supply, which it said was only sufficient to last three days.
Things were looking “a little bit grim” in terms of the lack of blood donations being made to the donor center the CBC operates in southwest Topeka, said Chelsey Smith, the CBC’s outreach and communications coordinator.
The Topeka donor center provided photos Wednesday of empty waiting rooms and empty shelves illustrating its dearth of donations.
The situation is similar at the six other centers operated by the CBC, Smith said.
The blood shortage was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CBC.
Smith said that while figures weren’t available for specific locations, about 25,000 people who had been blood donors prior to the pandemic had not yet returned to donate in the Greater Kansas City area alone.
Meanwhile, Smith said, the CBC was seeing virtually no first-time donors among youths, while the number of blood drives being held had been reduced by hundreds.
“Complicating matters, there has been a recent surge in blood usage as hospitals perform surgeries and patients seek medical care that was postponed during the pandemic,” the CBC said. “The increased need and lag in donors has created a chronic gap in blood donations.”
Patsy Shipley, the CBC’s senior director of donor recruitment and collections, said the blood emergency announcement was part of a media campaign it was conducting aimed at raising awareness and encouraging lapsed donors who had not donated since before COVID-19 to return.
Donors may schedule appointments at any CBC center by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting www.savealifenow.org.
Other parts of Kansas are also seeing a lack of availability of donated blood, said Brittney Rochell, chief communications officer for the American Red Cross for Kansas and Oklahoma.
The American Red Cross operates blood donation centers in Kansas at Wichita, Salina and Hays.
“The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for platelets and Type O blood donors, as the hospital demand for these blood products continues to outpace the donations,” Rochell said.
She added that the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage blood donations through a partnership called “Give Blood to Give Time.”
More information about that program can be found on its website at www.givebloodtogivetime.org.
