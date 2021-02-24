Munson’s Prime burned to the ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call at around 4 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at the Junction City steakhouse, after a Geary County Sheriff’s deputy found the building ablaze.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
According to Junction City Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson, firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames at the back of the restaurant.
“We tried to make entry into there and the way the fire conditions were going, it pushed us back out,” he said. “We went to what’s called a defensive operation where we tried to extinguish the fire from the outside and protect what we call exposures — other buildings. We had the main power transfer line above the building that we were trying to protect — plus Ike’s (Place) next door.”
Firefighters were unable to enter the structure as the building had begun to collapse, so they couldn’t attack the fire from inside as they usually would without putting firefighter lives at risk.
According to Johnson, the fire spread quickly once it entered the roof.
“Getting control of it was difficult at best,” he said.
According to Johnson, the building is a total loss.
He believes most of the contents of the restaurant were destroyed, but he said he won’t know that for certain until it’s possible to enter the structure and search it.
“There was a lot in that building and unfortunately a lot of it was destroyed,” he said. "I don’t know if we’ll be able to pull anything out of the building. I just don’t know."
Johnson praised the firefighters efforts to save the building and for protecting the structures around it.
“No one got hurt, so that’s one of the biggest things that we can take away from it,” he said. “We try to look at the plus sides in our job, because no matter what we do, we’re pretty much what I call behind the eight ball when we get started. It’s already a major event, it’s already happening and we have to mitigate that. So all in all, I think our guys did a tremendous job, Fort Riley did a tremendous job even (the Kansas Department of Transportation) for putting up signs for us — all of that is what our emergency services do on a daily basis."
Deanna Munson, who owns the restaurant with her husband Chuck, arrived at the scene to find the building, which had been fully engulfed in flames, completely devastated.
“Everything was checked,” she said. “Same as every night. And (the manager) was the last one to leave and he has to be the most conscientious manager I have ever worked with in any shape or form. So what happened, happened between 11:30 (p.m.) and when the police found it burning, which was about 4 (a.m.) or so. There was nothing that was — he just listed off to me everything that he checked, which is our usual routine of closing it down — and everything was totally checked.”
Deanna Munson said she had no idea what could possibly have sparked the fire.
“Something occurred, either internally or maliciously — I don’t know,” she said.
The fire is a major blow for the restaurant’s employees and the Munson family, not so much for the loss of the business, but for the loss of the irreplaceable family artifacts that were inside the building when it burned.
“It’s the usual story of a fire,” Deanna Munson said. “We are insured and money is one thing, but in our case, we have every one of our important memorabilias for six generations of the Munsons on the walls.”
These family heirlooms include Chuck Munson’s father’s awards from a cattle show where he broke records that have never been matched, according to Deanna Munson.
“Everything that we care the most about — that signifies our accomplishments as ranchers,” she said.
Deanna Munson said she hoped some of the items might have survived the fire because they were behind glass. Some of the heirlooms might be able to be reproduced, but not all of them, she said.
“Normally you don’t put things like that in a restaurant, but since we’re so — six generations of us here in Junction — and so community minded, where are we going to put them, where can the community enjoy them more than right here in our public space?” she said. “That’s the part that I’m sitting here crying about."
Also in the building at the time of the fire was a piano that was the only item that survived a fire that destroyed the C.L. Hoover Opera House in 1898.
The restaurant has been in business since around 2014.
The Junction City Fire Department, the Geary County Rural Fire Department, the Fort Riley Fire Department, the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire.
At this time, the fire is still under investigation. The cause is not yet known.
