Boy Scout Troop 41 had five young men make Eagle Scout in 2020.
Saturday night, at the Baden Powell Dinner, these five new Eagle Scouts from Troop 41 were recognized by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars with medal, and certificates.
The new Eagle Scouts’ accomplishment is the culmination of five years in cub scouts and another five years in Boy Scouts before they were able to embark on projects to earn the hard-won rank of Eagle Scout.
All five of them are involved in sports, church, and have high grade point averages in school. They are in the top of their class, according to Scoutmaster Pete Paras.
As Scouts, they are all members of the Boy Scouts of America National Honor Society, known as “Order of the Arrow.” They are also all members of the honor society at scout camp with membership in the “Tribe of Golden Eagle.” Each of them have earned their religious medal in scouting from their church.
Their plans for the future include challenges such medical school, engineering, the US Naval Academy, and US Army West Point respectively.
Since 1925, Boy Scout Troop 41 has set high standards and expect their boy scouts to strive for excellence, according to Paras.
“These young men are the future leaders of our country,” he said in a release sent out Monday.
