Spring is here, which means thunderstorms are just around the corner. This is the time of year, historically, when the risk of flooding begins to rise. Prior to the construction of Milford Dam, flooding was a serious danger in Junction City, as folks were forcefully reminded in the summer of 1951.
As June of 1951 came to a close, folks in Junction City, Fort Riley, Manhattan and other surrounding towns were ready for the rain to stop. Highway 77 south of Junction City was underwater, rail service was at a standstill, and the Red Cross counted about 100 people in their Washington Elementary School shelter. On East Seventh, a small house reportedly owned by Mrs. Hagerton was swept away by the flood tides.
The worst was yet to come. Between July 11 and July 13, about 13 inches of rain fell in the Kansas River watershed.
By July 11, the headlines blared, “WORST FLOOD IS FEARED.”
The headlines were correct. The flood surpassed the high water marks set in 1844 and 1903, and cumulative damage from the flood was estimated at over $900 million, a value of over $8 billion today.
At the highest point of the flood, daily life was affected at all levels. Not only was travel restricted or prevented altogether by flooded roads, highways, and railways, but communication was also halted.
By July 12, floodwaters had cut off all telephone communications to Fort Riley, Manhattan, Chapman, Ogden and other towns. As the Daily Union reported, “The news was incomplete concerning the exact situation on the Post because of the failure of telephone communication between Junction City and Fort Riley about 10 a.m. today. It was believed the cable across the Republican [River] at the city waterworks had disintegrated. There appeared to be little chance the cable could be repaired until the flood waters subside considerable.”
The only way to communicate with some locations was through radio. Police in nearby towns used radio to update one another about the local situation, sometimes calling for help via radio.
“West of Junction City at Chapman, a raging flood was reported today along Chapman Creek,” the Daily Union stated. “Junction City police received a short wave radio message just before noon that all of Chapman, except the northwest corner of the city, was flooded, and that it was expected that that portion of the city would be flooded soon.”
In Ogden, by July 12, the situation had grown dire.
“A food emergency was reported at Ogden, which is cut off by highway in all directions. Arrangements were being made to fly food provided through the Red Cross to Ogden from Junction City. Police had received a radio report that the city was virtually without food for its 750 residents, including 50 babies. They reported an urgent need for baby food, bread, meat and coffee.
“Two planes were expected to be used for the ‘food lift’ from here, to by flown off the Highway K-18 fill on East Sixth street. The planes were to be piloted by Harvey Elton and Russell Williams.”
Evacuations were widespread, particularly at Camp Funston, where the Kansas River broke through dikes and forced more than 11,000 soldiers to flee for higher ground. From the Daily Union:
“Eleven thousand men and 100 WACs of the 10th Infantry Division have been evacuated from Camp Funston on orders of Brig. Gen. Marcus B. Bell, commanding general. Two hundred dependents of members of the 10th Infantry Division also were evacuated. The orders were issued when the Kansas River threatened to flow over the dike which protects Camp Funston.
“The soldiers have been moved to higher ground, where they are now bivouacing. The WACs and dependents have been assigned to quarters at Fort Riley proper, which has not been hit by the flood.”
With no choice other than to camp on the ground of Fort Riley until the floodwaters receded, soldiers made themselves as comfortable as possible.
“Six thousand five hundred flood-evacuated 10th Division Soldiers are getting a real taste of bivouac life in the back hills of the Fort Riley reservation. Less than three hours after Thursday’s evacuation, thousands of pup tents could be seen dotting the rim-rock hillside. Gray puffs of smoke here and there meant field kitchens were in full operation. Hot meals were ready for the evening chow.”
Not ones to remain idle in the field, soldiers improvised their own entertainment.
“By noon Friday [July 14], the entire division was dug in and typical American soldier resourcefulness was in full swing. One of the trainees had brought along some phonograph records in the 87th area. Special services was on the scene with a sound truck. It wasn’t long before a disc jockey show blared, complete with dedications. Special services field vaudeville shows now have been scheduled for each night during the emergency.”
Elsewhere in Geary County, conditions were more desperate.
On June 29, it was reported that the Norman Dibben family farm had been turned into an island on the Smoky Hill River. With hogs, cows, and calves to care for, Mr. Dibben had traveled to and from the “island” by boat to check on his livestock and transport milk from his 14 dairy cows.
Although the home had never previously flooded, by July 12, the cattle were in trouble.
“Thirty-five head of cattle, ranging all the way from a huge bull to young calves, were marooned at the Norman Dibben farm, and were in serious danger. Mr. Dibben lives in the area below Grant avenue, which was isolated by the new Smoky Hill river. Mr. Dibben came out by boat this morning and was seeking barges or anything which might be used to save the cattle. He had used all his dry feed, such as baled hay, after the previous flood, and has no way of getting the cattle up out of the water.
“An effort was being made to construct a barge to remove the cattle this afternoon. Mr. Dibben contacted Glenn White, Junction City, who has a quantity of war surplus pontoons and they were considering a means of using them in construction of a barge.
“Cattle and hogs also were marooned at the Laurence Hoover farm. However, Mr. Hoover had placed the small hogs in the hayloft and placed bales of straw on the floor of his barn for the cattle to stand on. It was hoped that he would be able to save his livestock. A pile of hay was being used as an island for large sows.”
It seems the Dibben family’s cattle were saved by the generosity of neighbors. On July 14, the families of Norman Dibben, Laurence Hoover, and Orville Cameron issued a notice to the Daily Union: “Thanks to everyone who gave assistance in any way with motorboats, equipment or manpower in the evacuation of our cattle. Your cooperation was wonderful and our appreciation is beyond words.”
As we now know, the flood of 1951 surpassed all previous records. It not only shaped the future of local towns and cities, ushering in the Milford and Tuttle Creek Dam projects; it also shaped the lives of individuals and families.
