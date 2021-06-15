They’re fragrant, colorful, and boy can they put on a show.
Hydrangeas are popular shrubs featuring orb-shaped clusters of flowers that usually bloom in shades of blue, purple and pink during summer and into fall. With the weather finally warming up, now is the perfect time to begin summer gardening — and Illinoisans are likely to see hydrangeas flourishing in any number of gardens.
But with more than 70 species of hydrangeas varying widely in needs, bloom patterns, pruning schedules and appearance, savvy gardeners should read up on best practices to help hydrangeas thrive.
Whether you’ve got a green thumb or are new to gardening, here are a few tips for planting hydrangeas.
Before you plant shrubs, do your homework.
It’s best to research online or speak to a gardening expert about what will best thrive in your yard. Extensive guides from The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden provide local expertise and a wealth of information.
Ask yourself a few questions: What do you want this plant to do? Are you looking to create privacy from your neighbors, or do you want to make a focal point?
How much space is available in your yard? When any tree or shrub grows, it will get wider and taller, so be strategic about where you want your plants before you start digging.
The good news: Most hydrangea shrubs aren’t difficult to grow in hardiness zones 3-9, as they prefer partial shade. (Hardiness zones help determine which types of plants will thrive in your garden’s climate. The Chicago area is generally 6a or 5b.)
Is there anything you’d like to avoid? If you don’t want to worry about pruning, look for a shrub that stays at a compact size.
Another factor to consider: Hydrangeas are mildly poisonous to dogs and cats, although animals would need to eat a large amount of the plant to suffer severe symptoms. Still, if it’s a concern, you might want to consider nontoxic alternatives.
Know your soil.
Every kind of plant is specifically suited to certain kinds of soil. If your soil is sticky clay, you will need a different plant than you would for something more sandy. If the site is often wet, so it’s squishy when you walk on it, or you often see standing water after rain, it’s not a good place for an evergreen tree or shrub like hydrangea.
If a plant catches your eye at a nursery or garden center, read the label, which will have a ton of useful information that can tell you if it’ll work in your garden, said Julie Janoski, Plant Clinic manager at The Morton Arboretum.
However, many labels don’t provide much information about the soil the plant needs. Standard Chicago-area soil is often dense clay with an alkaline pH, so when looking to amp up your garden, it’s important to buy plants that are suited to those conditions.
If a plant label won’t tell you the type of soil, Janoski recommends a quick Google search of the plant’s botanical name, which can provide a wealth of facts.
Pruning depends on whether it blooms on old wood or new wood.
If you never know when to prune your hydrangeas, you’re not alone.
Most spring-blooming bushes should be pruned two to three weeks after they finish flowering. The only exception are hydrangeas, says Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist in the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum.
“To know when to prune a hydrangea, you need to know which species you have,” Yiesla said. This can be difficult, because many popular hydrangeas are sold under trademarks, rather than the formal names of the cultivated varieties, which would indicate the species.
Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia) flowers on old wood. So does bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla), which has large globe-shaped flower heads that can be blue in acidic soil.
Because it is not quite hardy here and its flower buds often do not survive cold winters, bigleaf hydrangea can fail to bloom and be a disappointment to Chicago gardeners. To add to the confusion, some newer cultivars have been bred to bloom on both old and new wood.
Other popular hydrangea species bloom on new wood. They include smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens), including the popular Annabelle cultivar, and panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata), including the Limelight cultivar. Because they form their flower buds in spring, they can be pruned in winter with no loss of bloom.
How to handle curled leaves:
The damage typically consists of two to four cupped leaves that are tied together with silk and may occur in a few spots on an individual plant. If you find the slender, green caterpillar, up to half-inch long, with a blackish head, when pulling apart the leaves, you will verify your problem.
This insect emerges in the spring as a small, brown-and-white moth that you will likely not notice in your garden. The moths lay eggs on the branch tips of different hydrangeas, and the hatching caterpillars use silk to tie the leaves together and feed on the enclosed flower buds and surrounding leaves. The larvae later drop to the ground to pupate in summer and emerge as adults the following spring.
You can carefully open the leaf pouches and get rid of the caterpillars inside and remove and destroy any leaf masses you find.
Treating with an organic product that contains Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki is another option, but you must apply so that the product gets inside the cupped leaves. As a last resort, you can consider using a pyrethroid insecticide to kill the caterpillars, but you need to apply to get contact on the caterpillars for it to work properly.
All in all, it’s not something to worry much about.
Why your hydrangeas aren’t blooming:
It is likely that your hydrangeas are losing flower buds due to winter cold, late-spring frosts or deer eating the buds. Mulching the plants and wrapping them with burlap may help get them through the winter, but those are long-shot maintenance techniques.
Pruning at the wrong time can also remove flowers. Do not prune them back hard in late winter or early spring (as is commonly done with Annabelle hydrangeas).
As the flower clusters of your hydrangeas are fading in late summer, prune just below the flowers if you want to reduce the size of the plant. Then in spring, prune just above the first set of buds. Give the plants extra time in spring to leaf out before determining whether or not the stems are dead and need to be pruned back.
Why your hydrangeas may have changed color:
Soil pH affects the flower color, producing more blue in acidic soils and pink in slightly acidic to alkaline soils. Add elemental sulfur in spring and fall to lower the pH of your garden soil surrounding the hydrangeas and improve the chances for blue flowers.
Your best bet is to explore replacing your current hydrangeas with a new, more reliable cultivar of bigleaf hydrangea or a different type of hydrangea that will be much more dependable for your garden.
Tuck them in come winter so they’ll thrive again next year.
Just like how long and insulated coats, gloves, boots and hats protect us against the cold, your plants also need to be prepared.
Some flowering shrubs, such as bigleaf hydrangea and many kinds of rhododendrons, are only marginally hardy in Chicago and carry their flower buds through the winter.
“If those buds are killed by cold, you’ll get just leaves in spring and no blooms,” Janoski said.
The only way to be sure of blooms is to enclose the entire plant in a protective cover that will insulate the buds, but still allow air to circulate. Some gardeners use burlap; others erect a cylinder of wire fencing around the plant and fill it with dry leaves.
“Don’t cover a plant with a plastic foam cone or wrap it in plastic sheeting,” Janoski said. That will trap moisture, inviting disease, and will also overheat on warm winter days, like a car with closed windows. If this sounds like too much trouble, “the easier option is to choose shrubs that are hardy for this climate,” she said.
Beth Botts of The Morton Arboretum and Tim Johnson of Chicago Botanic Garden contributed to this report.
