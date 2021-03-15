Active COVID-19 case numbers in Geary County have sunk to 10, according to the Geary County Health Department.
Only one new active case was recorded last week by the health department and a total of three people have been listed as recovered from the virus.
According to the health department, there have been a total of 1,537 cases of the virus in Geary County since the pandemic arrived in the community around this time last year and a total of 1,508 of these people have been since listed as recovered from their illness.
The unofficial COVID-19 death count for the county still sits at 25. At this time, according to the health department, there are currently three people hospitalized with the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks COVID-19 cases all across the state on its website at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas using a map that breaks down cases of the virus by county. According to the KDHE’s count, Geary County has experienced a total of 3,114 cases of the virus since spring of last year when the virus was first identified in Kansas.
This is a difference of 1,577 over the health department’s count.
This difference is because the health department receives only Geary County numbers while the KDHE receives numbers from both Fort Riley and Geary County, according to health department Director Tammy Von Busch. According to Von Busch, there have also been instances of duplicate case files being opened by the KDHE for the same person and then never removed.
