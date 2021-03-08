Geary County 4-H members recently competed in the annual Geary County 4-H Day which was held virtually this year. Those 4-H members awarded top purple and 2nd purple ribbons will be eligible to compete in virtual Regional 4-H Club Day. Results are as follows.
Model Meetings
Clarks Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Brookside 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Show & Tell
Addy Snider, Blue Line 4-H Club – participation
Project Talks
Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple
Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Grant Slough, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Cade Snider, Blue Line 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Adrian Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Deyton Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Alana Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club – blue
Brock Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Senior Division
Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Macie Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Chelsey Armbruster, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Shevy Olson, Clarks Creek 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Kaitlyn Sohnrey, Humboldt 4-H Club – white
Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Junior Division
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Allyson Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Grady Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Eliot Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Evelyn Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – blue
Mae Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – blue
Gracen Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Caden Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Rylan Hicks, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Lorelei Olson, Clarks Creek 4-H Club – blue
Public Speaking – Senior Division
Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club – top purple
Kacey Butler, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Kourtney Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Travis Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Mikayla Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Cori Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Hannah Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Public Speaking – Junior Division
Brittney Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Readings – Senior Division
Josie Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Charles Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Hannah Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – blue
Hanna Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Wyatt Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Cody Haycook, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Cori Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Travis Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Readings – Junior Division
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple
Archer Anderes, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Newt Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Mae Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Instrumental Solo – Senior Division
Sebastian Schultz, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple
Jordan Jenkins, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Instrumental Solo – Junior Division
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Vocal Solo – Senior Division
Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club – top purple
