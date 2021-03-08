Geary County 4-H members recently competed in the annual Geary County 4-H Day which was held virtually this year. Those 4-H members awarded top purple and 2nd purple ribbons will be eligible to compete in virtual Regional 4-H Club Day. Results are as follows.

Model Meetings

Clarks Creek 4-H Club – top purple

Brookside 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Show & Tell

Addy Snider, Blue Line 4-H Club – participation

Project Talks

Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple

Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple

Grant Slough, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Cade Snider, Blue Line 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Adrian Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue

Deyton Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue

Alana Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club – blue

Brock Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – red

Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Senior Division

Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple

Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple

Macie Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Chelsey Armbruster, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Shevy Olson, Clarks Creek 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue

Kaitlyn Sohnrey, Humboldt 4-H Club – white

Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Junior Division

Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple

Allyson Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club – 2nd purple

Grady Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Eliot Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue

Evelyn Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – blue

Mae Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – blue

Gracen Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue

Caden Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue

Rylan Hicks, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue

Lorelei Olson, Clarks Creek 4-H Club – blue

Public Speaking – Senior Division

Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club – top purple

Kacey Butler, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd purple

Kourtney Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Travis Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Mikayla Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue

Cori Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red

Hannah Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red

Public Speaking – Junior Division

Brittney Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue

Readings – Senior Division

Josie Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple

Charles Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Hannah Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – blue

Hanna Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue

Wyatt Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue

Cody Haycook, Humboldt 4-H Club – red

Cori Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red

Travis Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red

Readings – Junior Division

Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple

Archer Anderes, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Newt Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue

Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue

Mae Alexander, Brookside 4-H Club – red

Instrumental Solo – Senior Division

Sebastian Schultz, Humboldt 4-H Club – top purple

Jordan Jenkins, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue

Instrumental Solo – Junior Division

Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple

Vocal Solo – Senior Division

Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club – top purple

