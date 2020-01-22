The total for Geary County’s wheat harvest in the 2019 season has come in. Across the county, the average came to about 45.1 bushels per acre.
According to Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte, the totals were average and not as high as he might have preferred.
“It was about where I expected it,” he said.
It was lower than the county’s 10 year average of 47.9, but much higher, according to Otte, than the year prior.
In 2018, the yield was only 32.6 bushels per acre, due to a severe drought that impacted the county.
“The wheat crop was probably damaged by too much rain in May in early June,” Otte said. “So all things considered — 45 bushels per acre — that’s a pretty good year. So I mean, I was pleased with it. I was hoping it might be a little bit more. But given all the rain that we had, I’m not surprised.”
Generally, the wheat harvest totals are not known until late December.
The rest of the fall harvest totals — mainly corn and soybeans in Geary County — have not come in yet and will not come in until some time around the middle of March.
“As I talked with producers at harvest time, they were all over the board,” Otte said. “It really started to dry out in July in August. And that really, that hurts some fields more than others. I think overall it’s going to be an average, to slightly above average crop.”
A dry spell near the end of summer could throw his predictions off, he said.
The county’s 10 year average corn crop is about 135 bushels per acre. For soybeans, this average is 39 bushels per acre.
“So I think we could be at or slightly above those, but it’s just it’s really hard to tell,” Otte said.
