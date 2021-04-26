Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will host the Spring 5K event on May 1, 2021 at the K-State Office Park in Manhattan, KS. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Participation in the 5K event on May 1st is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills. This season girls, families and community runners will complete a fast, flat and fun 5K course! The Start and Finish will take place at the beautiful K-State Office Park. The participants will be pumped by tunes along the course and cheer teams placed throughout. Last season’s 5K event was turned into a virtual event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This season’s event will truly be something special as teams and community come together to safely connect and joyfully accomplish their goals. Registration cost for 5K participants is $30 in advance and includes an event shirt and finishers medal.
Event festivities will begin at 8:30am on May 1st at K-State Office Park with the 5k start at 9am. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrflinthills.org/5k.
