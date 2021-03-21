“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.
“Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Those who believe in him are not condemned; but those who do not believe are condemned already, because they have not believed in the name of the only Son of God. And this is the judgment, that the light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil. For all who do evil hate the light and do not come to the light, so that their deeds may not be exposed. But those who do what is true come to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that their deeds have been done in God.”
John 3:16-21
The first sentence of this passage from the Gospel of John is arguably the most well-known in the bible. Watch any professional football game and you will invariably see someone in the stands holding a John 3:16 sign. You may also see it on bumper stickers, bracelets, billboards, t-shirts, and license plates.
Interestingly, the passage is not always a favorite. People may feel God did not ask first before giving Jesus to humanity; they may resent the expectations associated with God’s gift. Additionally, the sentence has been used by some Christians to judge others and attempt to exclude them from the Lord’s grace.
Looking more deeply at John 3:16 and the rest of the passage, we can see how loving it actually is:
• God loves us and wants us to have eternal life through his son.
• God does not condemn us but wants to save us.
• Jesus is the light of the world.
• Some people love darkness and do evil.
• Those who do what is true go the light.
So often, we seek signs of God’s love. We want proof. These feelings may be derived from our own sense that we are not worthy to be loved with abandon. “Certainly, God would not love someone like me…”
As I reflected on John’s words, I had an “aha!” moment. In the Episcopal Church, one of the things the priest says during the communion prayers is:
After supper he took the cup of wine; and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, and said, “Drink this, all of you:
This is my Blood of the new Covenant, which is shed for you and for many for the forgiveness of sins. Whenever you drink it, do this for the remembrance of me.”
Now, take a moment and think about the person most despised in all of humanity. I think we would all agree it is Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus and helped get him crucified. Judas was one of the 12 disciples and was sitting at dinner when Jesus said the words above. Jesus told all of them to drink from the cup – all of them – even Judas. And he goes on to say his blood is shed for them and may others – even Judas.
Now Judas may not have accepted this love; therefore condemning himself to darkness. But it is such an amazing act that Jesus did not condemn him. If Jesus can treat Judas in this loving way, just imagine how he treats us!
Believe in the light. Trust in God’s goodness. And know that God loves you no matter what!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.