I live in a noodle household. Thick, thin, fresh or dried, I probably could eat them every night and never be bored because there are so many sauces and preparations to make them shine.
This spicy, Thai-inspired lo mein is a winner because it comes together in a flash, and is so full of flavor. I make it with creamy peanut butter but you could substitute any nut butter. Boneless chicken breast adds protein, but vegetarians could swap in extra-firm tofu. The noodles also play nicely with shrimp or thin strips of beef.
If the sauce is too thick or peanuty, add a little more vinegar or a couple tablespoons of water. Sambal oelek, an Indonesian chile paste made with hot chilies, salt and vinegar, adds a gentle heat. You may want to taste as you go, adding more or less to achieve the desired spiciness. I’m a chili diehard, so I also like to add a little crunchy garlic with chili oil to both the sauce and on top of the noodles.
CHICKEN LO MEIN WITH SPICY PEANUT SAUCE
PG tested
For sauce
1/3 cup smooth peanut butter
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 inch piece of ginger, finely minced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 heaping tablespoon sambal oelek
For noodles
12 ounces sliced or cubed boneless chicken breast
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
3 carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks
1/2 pound red cabbage, sliced thin
2 or 3 scallions, thinly sliced and divided into white bottoms and green tops
8 ounces fresh or dried lo mein noodles
Fill a medium pot about three-quarters full with water, and bring to a boil.
While water is heating, make sauce: In medium bowl, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, ginger, garlic and sambal oelek.
Add about 1/4 cup water and mix to combine; you can add a little more if you like a thinner sauce. Set aside.
Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
Add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil to a large nonstick pan, and heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken and sliced carrots in an even layer, and cook 3- 4 minutes without stirring, or until well browned.
Add sliced cabbage and white portion of sliced scallions. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the veggies are softened and the chicken is cooked through.
Add cooked noodles and peanut sauce and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes, or until the noodles are coated and the sauce has thickened.
Remove from heat, and season with a little salt and pepper, if desired.
Serve noodles with sliced green tops of the scallions.
Serves 4.
— Gretchen McKay, Post-Gazette
