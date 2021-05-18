MANHATTAN—In the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s latest traveling exhibit, guests can feel as if they’re hitting the wide open road — whether they’re actually a biker or not.
“Hands-On Harley-Davidson” allows children to step into a small-scale Harley-Davidson dealership, customize their own motorcycle, take a virtual ride through a simulator and learn the basics of how engines work, the rules of the road and bike maintenance.
It also has an interactive section focusing on the science that propels motorcycles, from acceleration and speed to friction and gravity.
“You’ve got the history and the heritage and the allure of Harley-Davidson motorcycles (on one side) and over here, you’re learning the hard science of the physics of acceleration, gravity and momentum,” Stephen Bridenstine, curator of education at the Discovery Center, said. “When you ride a bike, it’s so much more obvious how those things are playing out in what you’re doing versus in a car. You have to maintain your balance, you can feel the motor ... It’s physics in action.”
The exhibit is sponsored by Harley-Davison and was designed by the nonprofit Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Harley Davidson is based.
Susan Adams, director of the Discovery Center, said “I think there’s a lot of things for kids and parents, even adults, to get engaged with, and I think that’s what we’re really trying to focus on,” she said.
“Hands-On Harley-Davidson” is on display until Sept. 12.
