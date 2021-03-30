Many people will say that no movie marathon is complete without a big bowl of popcorn. Movies and popcorn have been linked for decades, but popcorn is more than just a must-have on movie night.
Popcorn lovers may be surprised to learn just how healthy this beloved snack can be.
• Popcorn can help lower cholesterol. Like many other foods, popcorn is full of fiber. Fiber attaches to cholesterol particles and helps prevent them from entering the bloodstream and traveling to other parts of the body, according to Verywell Health.
• Popcorn promotes healthy digestion. The same fiber that helps reduce cholesterol also promotes healthy digestion. Popcorn is a whole grain and the high fiber content in popcorn can alleviate constipation by stimulating the peristaltic motion of the smooth intestinal muscles and the secretion of digestive enzymes.
• Popcorn can help regulate blood sugar. The fiber in popcorn can regulate the release and management of blood sugar and insulin levels, potentially helping people with diabetes.
• Popcorn has disease-fighting properties. OrganicFacts.net says popcorn has polyphenols that act as antioxidants in the body. Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress and can fight against the development of chronic diseases. They also may prevent the development of age-related symptoms like age spots and wrinkles.
• Popcorn is a low-calorie snack. A cup of air-popped popcorn comes in at just around 30 calories. That means you can overindulge a bit on popcorn and it won’t lead to overconsumption of calories. One serving of popcorn has five times fewer calories than one serving of potato chips.
• Popcorn keeps you feeling full. Thanks to its high fiber content, popcorn can fill you up and stave off hunger pangs.
Popcorn has plenty of hidden benefits that make it a healthy snack.
