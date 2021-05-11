The vital role nurses play in health care settings across the globe was perhaps never more apparent than in recent months. When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, nurses were on the front lines in the battle against the virus, and have remained there ever since.
In recognition of the sacrifices nurses and other health care workers have made to help the sick, individuals across the globe have placed signs in their yards thanking essential workers. In addition, many more have taken to social media to highlight the lengths individual nurses have gone to while helping them or their loved ones who caught the virus or fought other illnesses. Communities can follow such individuals’ lead by making collective efforts to thank the nurses who call their towns and cities home.
• Sponsor fundraising efforts. Town officials can help to organize a community-wide fundraising effort or a 50-50 raffle with the ultimate goal of donating to a charitable organization chosen by local nurses. Health care facilities have been stretched incredibly thin during the pandemic, so a donation to a charitable organization that benefits health care workers can be a great way for communities to honor local nurses.
• Encourage residents to lend a helping hand. The work frontline medical workers have done during the pandemic has been endless and exhausting. In recognition of that, community organizers can promote volunteer programs designed to lift some of the burden off local health care workers’ shoulders. Local hospitals, blood banks and health centers may need volunteers, and this is a great way for local residents to show health care workers their efforts are appreciated.
• Celebrate holidays that honor nurses as a community. The American Nurses Association notes that National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Though National Nurses Week is not a federal holiday, communities can still come together during the week to highlight the work their local nurses do. Township or other local officials can encourage businesses in the community to offer special discounts to nurses during the week, while schools can take part in collective efforts to thank nurses. For example, students from all grades can work on a banner thanking nurses and then showcase the banner by the entryway to campus so passing motorists can see it.
• Highlight a local nurse each week on social media. Community leaders can ask residents to nominate a local nurse each week and then choose one nominee to highlight on social media. Students or local officials can interview the nominee, asking them about their careers, including what compelled them to become a nurse and their most interesting experiences on the job. Interviews can be posted on community social media pages so all residents can get to know the unsung heroes in their communities.
Communities can work together on a variety of collective efforts aimed at recognizing the extraordinary efforts made by local nurses every day.
