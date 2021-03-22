Jacky Robinson is the Service Coordinator at Bicentennial Manor Senior Living Apartments. She has collaborated with The I.C.A.R.E. Organization since 2010. She is involved in the planning, coordination, and implementation of intergenerational activities between USD #475 Students & older adults at the Bicentennial Manor. Jacky realizes the importance of community involvement with youth &older adults.
Jacky Robinson goes beyond her role as a Service Coordinator. She personally participates in most of the intergenerational activities with her residents and students. She, along with her mother Magdalena Trick, has also traveled on more than one occasion with residents to Washington Elementary School to participate in their Annual Tea Party with the younger students.
In the past, Jacky and many residents have held fundraisers and provided potluck dinners for I.C.A.R.E. They’ve donated over $500 toward the Multi-Generational Playground Fitness Equipment & Canopy Project at Playground Park. Periodically, Jacky and some of the residents volunteer with The Live Well Geary Coalition to advocate for older adults at the Manor and in the community.
