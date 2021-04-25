Today, the Lectionary pulls us back from post-resurrection stories to the time just before Jesus’ crucifixion. The gospel passage from John 10 is a continuation of the story of Jesus’ healing of the man born blind. Jesus is in Jerusalem to celebrate the Passover and the authorities are out to get him. The situation is tense and threatening for Jesus and his followers.
Despite the background, today’s gospel as well as Psalm 23 are recognized for the comfort they offer us, Jesus’ followers. We are Jesus’ sheep and he is our shepherd, willing to give up his life for us. And if we are lost, he will search us out. One of the most popular images of Jesus in the early church was that of a gentle Jesus with a lamb draped around his shoulders.
I love today’s lectionary readings as they reinforce who I believe God to be — a gentle father, whose abiding love surrounds me as he cares for me as a shepherd cares for his flock. It is a beautiful and comforting image.
As I studied our readings this week, I was struck by something; it is Jesus’ saying “I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”
Jesus was the good shepherd for his followers during his life and he is for us now, after his death, resurrection, and ascension. And he will be for others not yet in the sheep fold.
In every generation God, father, son, and Holy Spirit have sheep to reach. God continually calls people – not just some people – but all people of all ages from every nation on the face of the earth. We know this to be the case because God called to each of us. We heard his voice and we believe. Our being here today is proof of this.
The number of potential new members whom Jesus is calling is beyond our imagining. There is a tremendous expansiveness to Jesus’ statement, and we do not know – for neither Jesus nor John tells us – just what the limits of the Jesus’ flock are. All we know is that Jesus – and therefore God – isn’t done yet. Jesus is still calling, God is still searching, and in time we will all be, as Jesus says, one flock under one shepherd.
This knowledge also gives me comfort, not for myself necessarily, but for those people I know and love, who do not seem to have an interest in being one of Jesus’ sheep. My older son and his fiancée could be included here. And all the other people we know – friends and relatives – who do not attend church. We see it in the Episcopal Church most keenly in declining attendance numbers and church closings.
In Marshall, Missouri where my older son and his fiancée live, the local Episcopal Church has been closed for at least 10 years. It is on the main road in town, right across the street from the funeral home, which seems fitting somehow. The empty church makes me very sad. It has been for sale for years, but hasn’t sold. I noticed when I was in Marshall Friday night that the building is now for rent. What that building meant to previous congregations has been reduced to a For Rent sign and a desolate building that appears to have no value to anyone.
I am distressed by all the people known and unknown who have not listened to Jesus’ call. And I know you are, too – perhaps for your own children and grandchildren or friends and neighbors who no longer attend church. The world provides so many competing and in their minds appealing alternatives to time spent in church, such as time spent at kids’ sports and activities or with the Sunday paper or simply catching up on sleep after a busy work week.
We can say with confidence that God is not done yet, that God works in ways we can’t know to unite us in one flock, and that Christ’s mercy and grace are for all.
We can say this because Jesus is the Good Shepherd, who laid down his life for the sheep – all the sheep – and who was raised to life once again, ensuring our own eternal life. This means, I truly believe, that while we may not know all that God has in mind for those who have followed different paths, the love of the Good Shepherd extends to them.
And by extension, the love of the Good Shepherd flows through us to them. Each week, we pray for people searching for a church home. Could it be possible in this simple act that God is using us to call to others? Of course he is. We may be planting seeds that we don’t see grow, but the act of planting is critically important.
God acts through us in another way, as well. A way where we actually lay our lives down for others. As I reflected on Jesus’ saying he lays his life down for others, I was struck by the voluntary nature of the statement. Jesus chose to die for us. It was his decision.
Likewise, we can choose to lay our lives down for others. This does not mean we die for others. To me, it means we lay aside for others our day-to-day, predictable, lives of human construct. The result is that we let others and their needs enter our consciousness moving us to action. Perhaps this means having the confidence to invite those without a church home to join you here. Or perhaps it means you unabashedly sharing your belief in the risen Christ and the meaning of the Episcopal Church in your life without worry of what others may think.
Or perhaps it means taking a step back to allow others into Jesus’ sheepfold. Let me explain what I mean by this. Wednesday night at our Christian Ed class, we are in the midst of a 7-week discussion called The Ridiculous Journey. We watched a video by Fr. Greg Boyle, a Jesuit priest who works with inner city youth. He described an Ignatian spiritual practice called The Two Standards where you envision “see[ing] Jesus standing in the lowly place…”
Fr. Boyle explained that we can bring people into Jesus’ flock; he called it Jesus’ circle, by stepping back to the lowly places, where those people are — by laying aside our comfortable lives and stepping back to where those on the outskirts live their lives, rather than attempting to push them forward into our circle. Trying to push them forward leads to paternalism – where we tell the poor what is best for them, rather than asking them what help they need. And it leads to our believing the way we live is the standard to which the rest of the world should aspire. I describe this as “Ministering TO” people rather than “Ministering WITH” them. Ministering WITH others is being Christ’s hands and feet in the world and is a sure way of increasing his flock.
When we step back, the circle of inclusion automatically widens. The number of those included in Jesus’ flock grows by our action. And if we believe we find Jesus among the poor, when we step back to where those in need are, we are engaging with Jesus. Fr. Boyle also says if we do not include the poor in our circle, we are not including Jesus.
So let us pray for those in our lives we worry about because of their lack of a relationship with Jesus. And let us pray for those in need whom we can help bring into Jesus’ flock.
And let us pray that we always trust to God these people and all of God’s children because God sent us Jesus, the Good Shepherd, the one who lays down his life for us and all people out of nothing other than his profound, expansive, and eternal love. Thanks to be God.
Amen.
