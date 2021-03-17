Theresa Bramlage with R2B4 and the Bramlage Family Foundation and chairperson of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting on March 17 at the Hampton Inn. Theresa explained that “about 2 to 3 years ago Sheila Markley, Phyllis Fitzgerald and she wanted to do something in the downtown area during the Christmas season. Soon after there was consideration for doing more in and for the downtown area. Terry Butler joined the group discussion in September 2020 and shared that knew of the “Mainstreet Program” in Emporia. That led to the group becoming involved with applying for the “Downtown Revitalization Initiative”, which is a self-help, technical assistance program administered by the Community Development Division of the Kansas Department of Commerce. It targets preservation and revival of downtown districts through development of a comprehensive strategy based on the four points of organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring. Junction City was one of three communities to be selected
Theresa also explained that “the name of the project has been changed to “JC Mainstreet”, which will be formally adopted at their next board meeting. There will be training and a need to hire a director to oversee the budget, establish and maintain a web site, identify other grants to tap into and community fundraisers to support the plan. There has been collaboration with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, the City of Junction City, Geary County, R2B4 and other businesses and banks with in kind or monetary contributions of half a million dollars.”
Part of the Optimist Creed includes a statement “To promise yourself to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievement of the future.” Theresa believes this is applicable to improve our downtown in Junction City. We are a unique community and need to own our heritage”, be proud of our history and be about a positive reflection of what we have.
