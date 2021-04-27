The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized John Hagerty with their “Making A Difference For Youth” Award at the club’s recent meeting at the Hampton Inn. The award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; a person of integrity and is respected by others; enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
John Hagerty was involved with the Special Olympics Torch Run even while serving as an MP in the U.S. Army. Following retirement from the military John continued his involvement with the Run as well as the Pacesetters Club. He has served as an assistant coach and head coach for the Pacesetters. John has previously been recognized as a United Way Volunteer for his work. He has been described by parents of special needs children as one who is patient, listens and develops positive and long-lasting, genuine relationships with youth. John often says “ I love working with our athletes” involved in the Pacesetters Club.
