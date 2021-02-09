MANHATTAN — Work by in-house creative teams to promote and advance Kansas State University to all audiences has been recognized with 42 awards from District VI of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE. The university's award haul represents about 25% of the 169 awards given by the district.
CASE awards highlight the best practices in alumni relations, fundraising, public and governmental relations, advancement services, special events and communications. District VI includes educational institution members in Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
In all, K-State received four grand gold awards, 14 gold awards, 12 silver awards and 12 bronze awards. The honors were for work by the university's Division of Communications and Marketing, K-State Alumni Association and KSU Foundation.
"The continued excellence of our One Voice team garners respect from our peers in CASE year after year," said Jeff Morris, K-State vice president for communications and marketing. "While faced with multiple challenges this year, these dedicated professionals once again delivered world-class work."
The One Voice team helps the university communicate in one voice for all four campuses, statewide, nationally and worldwide.
"We are honored to be recognized by CASE for the outstanding work that our staff does to connect and engage with our alumni and all K-Staters," said Amy Button Renz, K-State Alumni Association president and CEO. "The awards received by the K-State Alumni Association, the university and the KSU Foundation are the result of diligent work to advance all areas of K-State."
"Our KSU Foundation team remains laser-focused on connecting Kansas State University's priorities to donors who share our passion to boldly advance K-State," said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. "These extraordinary times have only further demonstrated our commitment to Kansas State University and to excellence."
The Division of Communications and Marketing received 28 awards, including three grand golds; the K-State Alumni Association received nine awards; and the KSU Foundation earned five awards, including one grand gold.
Division of Communications and Marketing awards:
• Grand gold — Fall 2019 Seek research magazine in the targeted constituency magazines category. Seek is prepared and produced in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President for Research.
• Grand gold — Design of Food First magazine for the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative in the multipage publication category.
• Grand gold — Websites created for the university for prospective students to help find academic interest areas, programs and degrees in the digital communications-institutional websites category.
• Gold — Every Wildcat a Wellcat campaign in the communications pivot category.
• Gold — Fall 2019 Seek research magazine in the periodicals and magazines design category.
• Gold — K-State viewbook in the multipage publication design category.
• Gold — #kstatestrong campaign in the digital communications-social media category.
• Gold — K-State Online website in the digital communications-institutional websites category.
• Gold — Fall 2019 Seek research magazine in the magazines on a shoestring category.
• Gold — "We Speak Your Name" video, prepared for the K-State Alumni Association, in the general information long video category.
• Gold — Alumni Excellence Award to Marlin Fitzwater video, prepared for the K-State Alumni Association, in the general information long video category.
• Gold — Every Wildcat a Wellcat campaign "I Wear a Mask Because" video in the general information short video category.
• Gold — "Graduating in Just Three Years" in the student recruitment long video category.
• Gold — Videos for the #kstatestrong campaign in the videos on a shoestring category.
• Gold — "Minding the mind: How scientists study our changing brains" from the fall 2019 issue of Seek magazine in the feature writing category.
• Silver — K-State student mini viewbook in the multipage publication design category.
• Silver — Admitted student welcome letter for single-page publication design.
• Silver — "Don't Make the World Wait" university branding campaign in the marketing-institutional branding programs category.
• Silver — Every Wildcat a Wellcat branding campaign in the marketing-institutional branding programs category.
• Silver — Fall 2019 issue of Seek research magazine in the institutional relations-research publications category.
• Silver — Every Wildcat a Wellcat video in the general information short video category.
• Silver — 2020 K-State Open House video in the general information short video category.
• Silver — Gerontology program graduate student recruitment video in the student recruitment short video category.
• Bronze — T-shirt design for the College of Health and Human Sciences in the specialty pieces design category.
• Bronze — K-State COVID-19 website in the digital communications-websites micro-sites category.
• Bronze — Biosecurity Research Institute photo in the fall 2019 Seek research magazine in the photography category.
• Bronze — K-State gingerbread house video in the general information short video category.
• Bronze — "Don't Make the World Wait" video in the institutional PSAs and commercials category.
K-State Alumni Associations awards:
• Gold — The African Diaspora: K-State Biennial Black Alumni Reunion in the alumni relations-targeted constituency engagement category.
• Gold — The summer 2020 issue of K-Stater magazine on COVID-19 in the magazine special issue category.
• Silver — Spring 2020 K-Stater magazine in the cover design category.
• Silver — At K-State newsletter in the external digital communications newsletters category.
• Silver — Alumni Excellence Award to Marlin Fitzwater in the single day special events category.
• Silver — "Leaving his legacy" article from K-Stater magazine about Pat Bosco's retirement in the profile writing category.
• Bronze — K-Stater magazine in the alumni/general interest magazines published at least three times a year category.
• Bronze — Brand guide for the K-State Alumni Association in the marketing-institutional branding programs category.
• Bronze — "Now Entering: The Hot Zone" article from K-Stater magazine in the feature writing category.
KSU Foundation awards:
• Grand gold — 2019 Kind Heart Celebration video, prepared for the College of Veterinary Medicine, in the long fundraising video category.
• Bronze — Good for K-State magazine, summer 2020 commemorative issue, in the periodicals and magazines design category.
• Bronze — Good for K-State magazine, summer 2020 commemorative issue, in the magazines special issues category.
• Bronze — Innovation & Inspiration campaign finale in the special events pivot category.
• Bronze — K-State Strong Anthem fundraising video in the short fundraising video category.
A full listing of K-State CASE awards is available at k-state.edu/about/stats-strengths/achievements/case-awards.html.
