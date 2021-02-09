MANHATTAN—When Chris Klieman attended Manhattan High football games last fall, he didn’t do so in the capacity as Kansas State’s head coach. Instead, he donned his “dad” cap. Klieman’s son, Colby Klieman, is a defensive back at MHS. Yet even though the elder Klieman watched the games to cheer on his son, he couldn’t help but be captivated by the Indians’ best player: defensive tackle Damian Ilalio.
“I got to see a kid dominate the line of scrimmage, have an unbelievable motor. You can tell he loved the game,” Klieman said of Ilalio, who earned countless honors during his Manhattan career, including being part of The Mercury’s All- Flint Hills first team after recording 44.5 tackles (21.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. “You can tell that his teammates really enjoyed him. He was happy for teammates.”
The Wildcats offered Ilalio last summer, becoming the first Power 5 school to do so. Barely a week later, Ilalio joined K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, committing to the local college. The Wildcats officially welcomed him into the fold Wednesday, on the first day of the traditional February signing period.
In the process, Ilalio became the second MHS player in as many years to join the Wildcats; offensive lineman Sam Shields was part of K-State’s 2020 class.
Klieman can’t wait to get Ilalio onto the practice field, and eventually, into games.
After all, he’s already seen what the disruptive lineman is capable of when he’s at his best.
“That kid’s a winner, a flat out winner,” Klieman said.
“With his work ethic and motor and those things, I know he’ll be a great fit here and have tremendous success.”
