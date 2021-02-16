Sunday, February 7th, 2021 was the annual Scout Sunday. Boy Scout Troop 41, St Xavier, participates in this celebration each year. This year, two Cub Scouts from BSA Pack 660 (Ft. Riley) received their religious medals; two Boy Scouts from Troop 41 (St. Xavier) received their religious medals, and Troop 41 Scoutmaster, Pete Paras, received the St. George Emblem from the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.
