There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, February 15th due to Presidents’ Day Holiday.
However, trash/garbage pickup will be picked up the next workday as follows:
Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, February 16th
Tuesday’s pickup day will be Wednesday, February 17th
Wednesday’s pickup day will be Thursday, February 18th
Thursday’s pickup day will be Friday, February 19th
Friday’s pickup day will be Saturday, February 20th
To ensure pick-up, your trash should be set out by 6 AM, Tuesday morning.
Carts should be removed from the curb-alley by the following day of their scheduled pick up. Example: Monday’s pickup will need to be set out by 6 AM Tuesday morning and removed by 6 AM Wednesday morning.
Additional items that are set out may require making arrangements for a special pick up.
Customers with questions should call the City of Junction City, Department of Public Works at 785-238-7142.
