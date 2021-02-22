Ashley Jensen and Daniel Perez, both of Fort Riley, are pleased to announce their engagement.
They will marry at 4:30 p.m. April 3, 2021 at their Fort Riley residence, located at 23701 Buckskin Rd. Apt 1.
Both bride and groom elect are employed by the United States Army.
